Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours Lead Two Step Inn Lineup

Event poster

(C3) Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours will headline the second annual Two Step Inn on April 20-21 from one of Texas' most beautiful green spaces, San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX. Between the San Gabriel River and breathtaking century old sprawling oak trees, Hank Williams, Jr., Clint Black, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentleman, Colter Wall, Charley Crockett, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, Ludacris, Megan Moroney, and many more will join the powerhouse lineup bringing two-steppers another unforgettable weekend with over 35 bands, four stages and multiple dance floors.

Two Step Inn will continue to bring fans the world's largest outdoor honky-tonk with live music offerings that celebrate country iconic classics with room for musical discovery. Additional lineup highlights include singer-songwriter ERNEST, who will host a Keith Whitley tribute, with surprise special guests in celebration of Whitley's legendary catalog and the 35th anniversary of his passing along with Lee Ann Womack's return to Texas to perform live for the first time in over five years. Two Step Inn will also feature thoughtfully curated and inclusive Central Texas fare, along with arts and craft vendors that celebrate the spirit of all things Texas.

New in 2024, Two Step Inn's infamous Country Curious stage will shift to a new experience and home down by the river, tipping its hat for the newly added Pony Up stage in its place. Country Curious will bring a Honky Tonk disco complete with dancefloor fun, all day DJs and plenty of vibe.

1-Day and 2-Day Giddy Up (GA), Giddy Up+ (GA+), Saddle Up (VIP), and Big Hoss (Platinum) presale tickets will go on sale November 3 at 12pm CT, followed by a public on sale with any remaining tickets. To sign up for the pre-sale and to purchase tickets visit www.twostepinn.com. Children eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult.

Premium ticket experiences include Giddy Up+ (new in 2024) with unlimited access to the Giddy Up+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary sodas and more. Saddle Up offers access to a close-in viewing area of the main stage with first-come, first-served seating available, access to the Saddle Up Lounge, an exclusive full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms and much more. Big Hoss offers exclusive access to the front-of-stage viewing areas at the main and second stages, access to the Big Hoss Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a complimentary full-service bar, complimentary all-day dining, a dedicated concierge, lockers and more.

