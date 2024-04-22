Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup

(IVPR) Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to announce the 2024 lineup for the 4th annual Born & Raised Festival happening September 13-15 in Pryor, OK. The lineup, programmed specifically For The Outlaw In All Of Us, features headliners Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr., and Koe Wetzel on the mainstage alongside the very best of left-of-center country artists and bands who comfortably walk the line between outlaw, Americana, Red Dirt, and folk genres.

The Born & Raised 2024 Lineup Features: Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Dwight Yoakam, Midland, The Red Clay Strays, Shane Smith & The Saints, Paul Cauthen, Treaty Oak Revival, The Cadillac Three, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada & The Departed, Kolby Cooper, Jack Ingram, Colby Acuff, J.R. Carroll, Brent Cobb, The Band of Heathens, Stephen Wilson Jr., Ole 60, Pony Bradshaw, Tyler Halverson, Jamie Lin Wilson, The Wilder Blue, Maggie Antone, Reid Haughton, Clayton Mullen, Kin Faux, Django Walker, Zandi Holup, Harper O'Neill, Lance Roark, Josh Weathers, Jason Scott & The High Heat, and Blaine Bailey.

3-day festival passes go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 AM CST with a wide variety of tiers and offerings including a kick-off barbecue on Thursday, Sept. 12 for weekend and camping pass holders, daily acoustic performances for VIP pass holders, and glamping options. Weekend passes start at $189.99 plus fees with a $10 down or 10% down (of total cart value) layaway option. Single day passes will be released in the coming months. All weekend pass purchasers and campers are welcome to the Thursday Night Honky Tonk Kick-off party at no additional cost.

