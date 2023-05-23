Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge And Concert Announced

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Craig Campbell's annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge has become a must-attend event during CMA Fest week, and this year's competition is set for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6th & Peabody in downtown Nashville. Craig, his wife Mindy, and a host of artists and celebrities will partner with the highest-bidding fans to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. A free concert starring Craig and several of the artists will immediately follow the trophy presentation.
Fans can place bids here to compete on one of the teams alongside the likes of Mindy Campbell, Big Vinny, Ashland Craft, Hannah Dasher, Charles Esten, Lucas Hoge, Tayler Holder, Trey Lewis, Tim Montana, Jerrod Niemann, Mitch Rossell, Shaylen, Holly Stocks, and Craig himself.
This year's Celebrity Cornhole Challenge will benefit the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig Campbell to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36. The organization specializes in raising money for research hospitals and doctors who focus on finding a cure and preventative measures for Colorectal Cancer. Colorectal Cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control, making it extremely difficult to treat. Colorectal Cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women. Please join us in the fight against Colorectal Cancer.
