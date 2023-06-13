Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour Leg 2 Announced

(Republic) Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar announces Leg 2 of his global outing - Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour - Leg 2: U.S & Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour kicks off on August 29 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, making stops across the U.S. in Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Boston, and more, before wrapping up in Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia on October 19.

Additionally, the tour will include three unique performances in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Omar Apollo and Montell Fish will join Caesar in NYC, Flying Lotus and Orion Sun will grace the LA stop, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena performance will include Charlotte Day Wilson together with BADBADNOTGOOD & Moses Sumney. Montell Fish and Orion Sun will support on various shows of the run.

Daniel Caesar's latest critically acclaimed album NEVER ENOUGH is his highest charting release to date-debuting at #2 on Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and Top 15 on Billboard 200 Chart upon release. The album marked "the biggest sales debut for a male R&B artist this year". NEVER ENOUGH was produced by Caesar alongside Dylan Wiggins, with additional collaborations from Summer Walker, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa. It features singles "Do You Like Me?," "Let Me Go," and "Valentina," as well as viral song "Always," which climbed to #1 on Genius' Trending Lyrics Chart and peaked at #13 on Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart and Top 25 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Following the album release, Caesar embarked on "Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions" underplay tour, performing the new album in full for fans with sold-out shows across North America and Europe.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 16 at 9am local time at danielcaesar.com.

DANIEL CAESAR PRESENTS SUPERPOWERS WORLD TOUR - LEG 2: U.S. & CANADA TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^

Wed Aug 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit^

Thu Aug 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sat Sep 2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom*^

Sun Sep 3 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed^

Tue Sep 5 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*#

Thu Sep 7 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy#

Sat Sep 9 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater#

Sun Sep 10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live#

Tue Sep 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall#

Wed Sep 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater#

Thu Sep 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom#

Sat Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium#

Sun Sep 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex#

Wed Sep 20 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park#

Thu Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl!

Sat Sep 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*#

Sun Sep 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre#

Tue Sep 26 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*#

Thu Sep 28 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds#

Fri Sep 29 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater#

Sat Sep 30 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum%

Tue Oct 3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome%

Thu Oct 5 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place%

Fri Oct 6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre%

Sat Oct 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre%

Tue Oct 10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre%

Thu Oct 12 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens%

Fri Oct 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena>

Sun Oct 15 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

Mon Oct 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Tue Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden+

Thu Oct 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia^

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ With Omar Apollo with special guest Montell Fish

^ Support from Montell Fish

# Support from Orion Sun

! With special guests Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% Support from Moses Sumney

>Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, with special guest Moses Sumney

