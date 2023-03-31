David Tucker Share Video For Orchestral Version Of 'Water It Down

(117) Singer/songwriter David Tucker is building on the success of his latest single, "Water It Down," with the release of an orchestral version of the track and an accompanying music video.

"Water It Down" chronicles the car accident that nearly ended Tucker's life last year and how he overcame what became the biggest challenge he has yet to face. Backed by stunning string accompaniment, Tucker peels back the layers of the poignant tune in the new orchestral version, further enhancing a story of determination that can inspire anyone looking for a glimpse of hope in trying times.

"Tucker ultimately found the help he needed to heal, channeling this sense of overcoming directly into some of the most powerful lyrics." - American Songwriter

You gotta fight like hell when there's fire in ya bones

Burning like the Devil's got a hold of ya soul

Cause he won't let go

Ain't no hidin' when you're in the den with the lions, fighting

Oh take it from somebody who knows

Yeah I got way too close

To 6 feet under the ground

No you can't water it down

