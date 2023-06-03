David Tucker Shares 'What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)' Video

(117) Country singer/songwriter David Tucker's prolific string of releases over the past several months continues with a stripped-down take on his most recent single, "What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)," available everywhere now along with the accompanying music video.

Already Tucker's fourth release of 2023, "What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)" confirms yet again that the Kentucky native is all the way back from a series of personal setbacks that forced him to put his career on hold last year and is continuing to build momentum towards his upcoming EP due out this Fall.

Tucker's prodigious multi-instrumental talent is on full display in the new single, as he trades his guitar for a piano to tell the story of figuring out where you stand with a friend for whom you've developed deeper feelings in the hopes that the relationship can grow into something more. The new version's simple, ethereal accompaniment adds a stunning enhancement to the song's poignant message and Tucker's vulnerable lyrics that his fans have gravitated toward time and again.

It's a song about a guy and a girl who are just friends

She rocks his world but he ain't even told her

How he feels inside when it's late at night

And she's leaning on his shoulder

He keeps waiting and waiting to tell her

But he's afraid he'll wait too long

So let me hit play and you just let me know

What you think about this song

"The unknown is a tough spot to be in when it comes to matters of the heart, but to emerge from that you really have to be willing to take a chance and open yourself up," says Tucker. "The story here ends 'happily ever after' and while that's not always going to be the case, I think it's always worth putting yourself out there for someone special no matter how daunting it may seem."

