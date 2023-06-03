David Tucker Shares 'What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)' Video

(117) Country singer/songwriter David Tucker's prolific string of releases over the past several months continues with a stripped-down take on his most recent single, "What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)," available everywhere now along with the accompanying music video.
Already Tucker's fourth release of 2023, "What You Think About This Song (Piano Version)" confirms yet again that the Kentucky native is all the way back from a series of personal setbacks that forced him to put his career on hold last year and is continuing to build momentum towards his upcoming EP due out this Fall.
Tucker's prodigious multi-instrumental talent is on full display in the new single, as he trades his guitar for a piano to tell the story of figuring out where you stand with a friend for whom you've developed deeper feelings in the hopes that the relationship can grow into something more. The new version's simple, ethereal accompaniment adds a stunning enhancement to the song's poignant message and Tucker's vulnerable lyrics that his fans have gravitated toward time and again.
It's a song about a guy and a girl who are just friends
She rocks his world but he ain't even told her
How he feels inside when it's late at night
And she's leaning on his shoulder
He keeps waiting and waiting to tell her
But he's afraid he'll wait too long
So let me hit play and you just let me know
What you think about this song
"The unknown is a tough spot to be in when it comes to matters of the heart, but to emerge from that you really have to be willing to take a chance and open yourself up," says Tucker. "The story here ends 'happily ever after' and while that's not always going to be the case, I think it's always worth putting yourself out there for someone special no matter how daunting it may seem."
David Tucker Releases 'What You Think About This Song' Video
David Tucker Share Video For Orchestral Version Of 'Water It Down
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer- Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'- more
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Taylor Swift Announces International The Eras Tour Dates- Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer
Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'
Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'
Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue
Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album
Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition
Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess