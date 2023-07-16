David Tucker Shares 'Useless' Video

(117) Country singer/songwriter David Tucker does it again with a captivating new single and accompanying video, adding another addition to his already impressive string of releases this year titled "Useless."

"Useless" explores the roller coaster of emotions that comes along with being in a toxic relationship. Tucker captures the all-too-familiar feelings due to being used and manipulated by someone you find difficult to release from your life. The lyrics portray the ups and downs of loving someone you know is not meant for you, due to their inability to reciprocate the feelings they deserve.

Following a severe car accident that nearly cost him his life last year, Tucker re-emerged in the beginning of this year with singles including "Water It Down," "Water It Down (Orchestral Version)" and "What You Think About This Song." "Useless" is one of the several singles he'll roll out this year before the release of an EP this Fall.

Maybe you'd stop calling me at 2 am

If you didn't know I'd pick up

Maybe you'd stop telling all your friends we're through

If they knew everything you've done

Maybe I wouldn't be so crazy If crazy's not how you made me

Maybe you wouldn't think I was so useless

If you'd have used less of me

"Useless is the story of how it feels to be used while in a relationship with someone who takes advantage of the person you are. I believe it's something we have probably all encountered before with someone and is something I think that people should really listen and take note of more often," says Tucker.

