Dermot Kennedy Shares New Single 'Don't Forget Me'

(BT PR) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy has shared his new single "Don't Forget Me," out today via Island Records / Interscope. Co-written by Dermot and Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Pink) ,"Don't Forget Me" sees Dermot deliver yet another authentic, emotive, and powerful performance poised to become a fan favorite and highlight of the live show. Mac also produced the track, making for a majestic pop soundscape perfectly arranged alongside Dermot's soaring vocals.
"Don't Forget Me" comes on the heels of the new track, "Won't Back Down," from the film FAST X, also featuring Dermot, Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and country star Bailey Zimmerman. "Won't Back Down" appears on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, in the company of J Balvin, Kodak Black, Skrillex, YG and Ty Dolla $ign among others.
Following his biggest UK/EU tour to date, including a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena, Dermot continues his triumphant North American "Sonder Tour" with a career-defining headlining show at NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden on June 14th (all dates below).
Wed, Jun 07 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jun 09 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sun, Jun 11 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Tue, Jun 13 - Washington DC - The Anthem
Wed, Jun 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Jun 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon, Jun 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue, Jun 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
