Dierks Bentley Adds Shows to. Gravel & Gold Tour

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley today announced his return to Colorado the first week of September for two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. On Sept. 5, Bentley will headline the night with special guests Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays and Harper O'Neill. The following night (9/6), Bentley will welcome The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts. The Seven Peaks Festival community of fans and friends will have access to presale tickets beginning Thurs., June 22 ahead of the general onsale next Friday, June 23 at 10:00A local time at Dierks.com.
"It's been seven years since I've played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it. Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the list," said Bentley. "I'm bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they'll never forget."
Additionally, the '90s influenced band Hot Country Knights, whose last set at the Seven Peaks Music Festival was canceled because of inclement weather, will make a not-so-triumphant return to headline their own show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Denver on Labor Day (Sept. 4). To make up for the heartbreak and longing those hardcore fans have endured the last 12 months, Seven Peakers will have first access to tickets for the one-night stand Hot Country Knights: Refuse To Be Canceled on June 22. Any remaining tickets will be available Fri., June 23 at 10:00A local time at Dierks.com.
Dierks Bentley recently released his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD, again "proving why he's one of Country's biggest stars" (TODAY) whose unique 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant number one single. In the two decades since, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Bentley is currently crisscrossing North America on his GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR through the summer. He has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting four locations.
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single
Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour With Sold Out Shows
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards
Dierks Bentley Scores His 22nd No. 1 With 'Gold'
Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more
Carrie Underwood Receives Grand Welcome To Celebrate Her Return To Las Vegas- Dierks Bentley Adds Shows to. Gravel & Gold Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track
Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Blues Deluxe Vol. 2'
The Pretenders Recruit Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood For New Song
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video
Pearl Jam Offshoot BRAD Share 'Her Now What's The Problem?' Video
High on Fire Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue
Neil Young Adds Dates To Coastal Tour