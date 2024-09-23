Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour

(The GreenRoom) This past weekend, multi-Platinum artist Dierks Bentley wrapped up his 2024 Gravel & Gold Tour, presented by Jersey Mike's, in Milwaukee, WI. Since hitting the road in June, the "showman" (Arkansas Democrat Gazette) has played over 30 shows across the US, including an iconic night at Red Rocks and "an epic country music celebration" (Tennessean) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena earlier this month.

Praised for crafting a concert experience that "blends hits, a genuine onstage ebullience that easily outpaces many of today's newcomers, and intentional audience engagement" (Billboard), Bentley brought along Lee Brice or Chase Rice as direct support, as well as a variety of special guests including Zach Top, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Tanner Usrey and Bella White for the tour.

Throughout the summer, Bentley captivated fans with diverse setlists that span his impressive two-decade career. From his debut single "What Was I Thinkin'" to standout tracks from his GRAVEL & GOLD album like "Gold" and "Something Real," Bentley was consistently "enthralling fans with hit after hit" (Music Row).

He also treated fans to covers of fellow country and bluegrass greats, including his current Top 25 reimagination of Tom Petty's classic "American Girl." The "electrifying" (Whiskey Riff) tour's larger-than-life production touches were designed to compliment the band's skilled musicianship, including a massive LED wall with sparkling projections. And to fans' delight, the Hot Country Knights crashed the stage each night, encouraging fans to sing along as they performed favorites like "Friends in Low Places" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

