Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming

(Day in Country) Concert specials from the late country music legend Toby Keith, as well as Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson and Zac Brown Band are coming to AXS TV as part of the network's September Concert Lineup. They sent over the following details about each special:

Travis Tritt-Monday, Sept. 2 at 9pE: Country titan Travis Tritt brings his trademark sound to AXS TV, as the hit-making mainstay plays through popular offerings such as "Bonnie and Clyde," "Great Day," and "Anymore," among others.

Willie Nelson-Monday, Sept. 2 at 10pE: Country music's esteemed elder statesman blazes through an unforgettable evening stacked with classic favorites such as "Whiskey River," "Man With The Blues," and "On The Road Again."

Dierks Bentley: Live from the Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 9 at 9pE: Multiplatinum country artist Dierks Bentley brings Nashville to the Windy City, performing "What Was I Thinkin'," "Free And Easy" and "Sideways" amongst a colorful backdrop of vintage sportscars.

Zac Brown Band: Live from the Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 9 at 10pE: The kings of Country come to Queens, as Zac Brown Band fills Forest Hills Stadium with a Southern-fried set boasting "As She's Walking Away," "Let It Rain," "Day For The Dead," and "Chicken Fried."

Toby Keith: 35 MPH Town-Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1pE: Beloved Country megastar Toby Keith rolls into Chicago for a lively set in front of an intimate crowd, performing signatures such as "Made In America," "Whiskey Girl," and "Red Solo Cup."

Sheryl Crow: Live from the Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 16 at 9pE: Nine-time GRAMMY winner Sheryl Crow takes the stage at The Plaza in New York City, performing enduring hits such as "All I Wanna Do," "Every Day Is A Winding Road," "If It Makes You Happy,"

Related Stories

AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven'

Journey, Queen, KISS, Fleetwood Mac, Part Of AXS TV's August Summer Concert Lineup

Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials

News > AXS TV