Dierks Bentley Scores His 22nd No. 1 With 'Gold'

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley takes "GOLD" to the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week marking his 22nd career No. One. With a chorus that "cranks up the energy in a way that's calibrated to get beers raised at summer concerts" (Rolling Stone), the lead track from his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD emphasizes looking at life from a different perspective and treasuring every day moments, and is the soundtrack for the all-new Chevy Colorado truck campaign.
"When we wrote 'Gold,' I wanted to write a song that captures the idea of enjoying the journey," explained Bentley. "The reality is that there are a lot of rocky times that we all go through, but amongst all the tough stuff, when you look for the special moments it can change how you view the world. I know that's a reminder I need for myself, so the fans and Country radio embracing it means a lot."
Dubbed "an artist made for the outdoor summer concert season" (Sun Sentinel), the hitmaker will next hit the road for the GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR this summer. He'll be joined by an entourage of talent including Jordan Davis, Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters. The tour kicks off on June 1 in Toronto, ON
Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Tour
Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Ashley McBryde For 'Cowboy Boots'
Dierks Bentley Premieres 'Same Ol' Me' Video Details New Album
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions
