Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley releases "Something Real" as the new single from his tenth studio album Gravel & Gold. Bentley "known as much for his thoughtful songwriting as he is for his engaging live show" (American Songwriter) reasserts the importance of searching for honesty and authenticity in a surface level world.
Penned on a Colorado writing retreat with Ross Copperman, Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, and Luke Dick, Bentley again finds himself pushing new sonic territory, this time by layering pedal steel, mandolin, banjo and guitar sounds with the same fearlessness that has won him both critical acclaim and commercial viability. "Something Real" follows 22 No. one hits including GRAVEL & GOLD'S already chart-topping lead single "Gold".
"I think we are all seeking something a little deeper than what's on the surface, the things we see on social media," said Bentley. "For me, that looks like putting my phone down, getting out in nature with my family, writing songs with my friends...doing the things where I find real connection. There is always a little hesitation about putting a new song in the set, but it's sounding so good live and I appreciate the fans who already know it and are singing it back to us."
Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour With Sold Out Shows
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards
Dierks Bentley Scores His 22nd No. 1 With 'Gold'
Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Tour
