Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Headline Tour

(Stunt Company) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are thrilled to be announcing a fall 2023 US headline tour today! Following their summer run as direct support for Darius Rucker, the band will be hitting several major cities across the US including Minneapolis where they'll be playing the legendary First Avenue, Boston's Paradise Rock Club and Cain's in Tulsa, OK. In addition, the band recently announced a big show in Holcomb's hometown of Memphis, TN at the Levitt Shell at Overton Park on July 8th as part of their Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series and interspersed between the tour dates are festival performances including Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond, and Riverfront Revival.

News of the fall headline tour comes as we are still a month and a half out from the band's new full-length studio album Strangers No More - due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. The album is the 9th for the Nashville based act featuring Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys). Holcomb opted to continue his spirit of collaboration started with 2019's critically acclaimed Dragons LP and chose to write with several trusted friends including Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor who helped craft "Gratitude" and "Dance With Everybody" (two of the early singles released), Natalie Hemby who co-wrote "Free (Not Afraid to Die)" (the album's closer), and Dave Barnes who contributed his talents to last month's rousing "All The Money In The World." In addition to "Gratitude," "Dance With Everybody," and "All The Money In The World," fans can also now check out the joyful rallying cry of the album's lead single "Find Your People" and January's finger-picked folk song "Fly."

While listening to these songs you'll notice that the primary thread throughout Strangers No More is togetherness and connection. An early American Songwriter album review picked up on that while also capturing the spirit of the new LP writing, "The songs they share convey feelings and emotions that are essential to the human experience, making for a clear connection with anyone who's simply trying to pursue their path through life and hopes for the encouragement and affirmation needed to make it through. It's genuine and sincere, a kind of pathway to positivity that's often so lacking in these days of difficulty and divide."

Look for Strangers No More on June 7th where ever you listen to music and catch the band live this year with all confirmed tour dates below.

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 3 in Wichita, KS at Wichita Riverfest - Downtown

June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^

July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park

July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place^

July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^

Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^

Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^

Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^

Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++

Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City

Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's

Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall

Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom

Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National

Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre

Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival

Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric

Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains

Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill's Music Hall

Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome

^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates

++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance

