Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Brick By Brick' EP With Title Track Stream

(Stunt Company) Drew & Ellie Holcomb are excited to announce that they will be releasing their new Brick by Brick EP this coming Valentine's Day - the same day the duo kick-off their Feels Like Home US headline tour. News of the EP comes with the release of the achingly beautiful title track "Brick by Brick" today.
The song opens with the sounds of an acoustic guitar and is anchored by the warm tones, subtle twang, and alluring cadence of the pedal steel as well as Drew & Ellie's harmonies.
"'Brick by Brick' tells the slow and steady kind of love story that heals us and invites us back home to ourselves. This is the love I've known in Drew, and I'll be forever grateful for it. I loved writing this song with my talented friend, Taylor Leondhart. I'm a big fan of her music, and what a joy to become friends and find in her a kindred spirit." - Ellie Holcomb on "Brick by Brick"
The new EP is their first new music since 2023's "Bones" single that followed 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album - featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single "Coming Home," a cover of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again," and a re-recorded version of fan favorite "Hung the Moon." When asked about the new Brick by Brick EP Ellie shared...
"I love anytime Drew and I get to make music together. It feels old and familiar, and new all at the same time. Drew's been traveling a lot on the road, so this batch of songs is a combo of ones we've written both apart and together, and I couldn't love them more. These songs embrace steady love, dancing, and mystery, so naturally, I'm a big fan."
Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall
Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre
Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre
Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre
Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center
Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre
Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre
Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Suzie Gogue Performing Arts Center
Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre
