Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Reveal 'That's On You, That's On Me'

Album art

(Stunt Company) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release the swagger filled single "That's On You, That's On Me" backed with the lonesome "Troubles" - as they near the June 7th release of their new full-length studio album Strangers No More. The new double single makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar, and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band alongside the sweet and weeping sounds of the pedal steel guitar and comes on the heels of the announcement of the band's fall US headline tour.

When asked about "That's On You, That's On Me," Holcomb shared that it's "...a song about the stories we tell ourselves about our lives to make them make sense, the erasure of the line between truth and fiction that we often find ourselves living in, whether we want to admit that or not. I'm old enough to admit that's true about myself." He went on to talk about "Troubles," adding, "This one was a really hard one to write, honestly. I don't know about y'all, but the last few years have been confusing and difficult. This song is about being fed up with all the frustration and division, the pain of being a parent in a world that doesn't seem to care about our kids."

Strangers No More is the ninth full-length studio album for Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys). The LP offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they are headed next, too. From ageless folk music to atmospheric Americana to soulful rock & roll, the album marks an ambitious new chapter in the band's story.

"That's On You, That's On Me" and "Troubles" are the sixth and seventh songs from the forthcoming LP to be released in advance of the album. It follows the joyful rallying cry of lead single "Find Your People," last month's rousing "All The Money In The World," January's finger-picked folk song "Fly," and last fall's two singles - the moving "Gratitude" and celebratory "Dance With Everybody" - both co-written by Holcomb and his good friend Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show. Strangers No More embraces a wider range of topics and textures and the themes are more universal. Holcomb approached songwriting for the new album very intentionally, "We wanted to be more ambitious with our sound and get the audience on its feet when we play these songs live, without turning our back on the singer/songwriter fans," he said.

They'll get the opportunity to do just that in the months ahead starting with several June dates including a performance at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18th and then a massive summer tour as direct support for Darius Rucker. In addition, the band just announced a fall US headline run that has them out through the end of October. All confirmed dates are below and look for more to be announced soon!

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 2 in Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

June 3 in Wichita, KS at Wichita Riverfest - Downtown

June 4 in Rogers, AR at Railyard

June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

June 23 in Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^

July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park

July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place^

July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^

Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^

Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^

Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^

Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++

Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City

Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's

Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall

Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom

Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National

Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre

Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival

Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric

Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains

Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill's Music Hall

Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome

^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates

++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance

