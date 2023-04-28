Ed Sheeran Announces Subtract Tour

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran has announced details for the "- Tour" (pronounced "Subtract Tour"), a very special run of dates set to take place in theaters and auditoriums in 14 cities across North America. Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller supports on most dates.
These intimate performances - which kick off at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL, on May 19th, and wrap up at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, on September 22 coincide with the massive stadium shows of Sheeran's previously announced "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "Mathematics Tour").
To ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to his shows, Ed Sheeran is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology for his " - Tour." Verified Fan uses a registration system to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets. Registration opens on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am ET and closes on Sunday, April 30th at 11:59pm ET. Fans can register here. The Verified Fan Onsale is set to begin on Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00am local venue time.
The newly announced tour supports Sheeran's forthcoming, soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5 via Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order here. Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life. Last week saw the arrival of the album's poignant opening track "Boat," following lead single "Eyes Closed," which marked Ed's 14th #1 in the UK, earning him the 3rd most chart toppers in UK history, behind only Elvis Presley and the Beatles.
To coincide with the arrival of " - ", the all-new, four-part documentary "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 3. Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today. Watch the emotional, official trailer below.
Ed will begin the North American leg of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour," hitting stadiums across the continent starting May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (full itinerary below). The trek marks his first stateside tour since the history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion. Ed closed 2022 topping Billboard's Top Ticket Sales chart after wrapping the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months, highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.
May
19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
June
2 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
16 Toronto, ON HISTORY
29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
July
14 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre (*Support TBA)
21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
28 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
August
11 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
18 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
25 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre (*Support TBA)
September
1 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
22 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
NORTH AMERICA 2023
May
6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
13 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June
3 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium SOLD OUT
11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre SOLD OUT
18 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre SOLD OUT
24 Landover, MD FedExField
30 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
July
1 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium SOLD OUT
8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
15 Detroit, MI Ford Field
22 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
29 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
August
5 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
12 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
19 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
26 Seattle, WA Lumen Field
September
2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
16 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
23 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Boat' Video
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Eyes Closed' Video
Ed Sheeran Leads Top 10 Most Streamed Albums In Spotify History
Ed Sheeran Announces New Single Eyes Closed
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'
Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'Losing It'
Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives
My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico
Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years
Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Walter Giardino For 'A Peaceful Place'
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'
Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'