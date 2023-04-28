Ed Sheeran Announces Subtract Tour

Tour poster

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran has announced details for the "- Tour" (pronounced "Subtract Tour"), a very special run of dates set to take place in theaters and auditoriums in 14 cities across North America. Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller supports on most dates.

These intimate performances - which kick off at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL, on May 19th, and wrap up at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, on September 22 coincide with the massive stadium shows of Sheeran's previously announced "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "Mathematics Tour").

To ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to his shows, Ed Sheeran is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology for his " - Tour." Verified Fan uses a registration system to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets. Registration opens on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am ET and closes on Sunday, April 30th at 11:59pm ET. Fans can register here. The Verified Fan Onsale is set to begin on Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00am local venue time.

The newly announced tour supports Sheeran's forthcoming, soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5 via Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order here. Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life. Last week saw the arrival of the album's poignant opening track "Boat," following lead single "Eyes Closed," which marked Ed's 14th #1 in the UK, earning him the 3rd most chart toppers in UK history, behind only Elvis Presley and the Beatles.

To coincide with the arrival of " - ", the all-new, four-part documentary "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 3. Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today. Watch the emotional, official trailer below.

Ed will begin the North American leg of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour," hitting stadiums across the continent starting May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (full itinerary below). The trek marks his first stateside tour since the history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion. Ed closed 2022 topping Billboard's Top Ticket Sales chart after wrapping the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months, highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

May

19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

June

2 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

16 Toronto, ON HISTORY

29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

July

14 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre (*Support TBA)

21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

28 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

August

11 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

18 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

25 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre (*Support TBA)

September

1 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

22 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

NORTH AMERICA 2023

May

6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

13 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June

3 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium SOLD OUT

11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre SOLD OUT

18 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre SOLD OUT

24 Landover, MD FedExField

30 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

July

1 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium SOLD OUT

8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

15 Detroit, MI Ford Field

22 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

29 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

August

5 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

12 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

19 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

26 Seattle, WA Lumen Field



September

2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

16 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium

23 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

Related Stories

Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Boat' Video

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Eyes Closed' Video

Ed Sheeran Leads Top 10 Most Streamed Albums In Spotify History

Ed Sheeran Announces New Single Eyes Closed

More Ed Sheeran News