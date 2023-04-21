Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Boat' Video

Photo courtesy Elektra

(Elektra) Ed Sheeran has revealed "Boat," the opening track on his forthcoming album, " - " (pronounced Subtract). The song is joined by the official video. Written by the English seaside amidst the extreme elements of winter, "Boat" serves as a metaphor for depression; a track that combats the struggles of feeling very low and not knowing how to break the cycle. The official video, directed by Mia Barnes, further cements the message, as Ed is submerged in the sea with waves engulfing him.

Speaking about the new track, Ed shared: "Boat is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it's where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album."

"Boat" follows the release of the album's lead single "Eyes Closed," which marked Ed's 14th single to hit #1 in the UK, a feat that has earned him the third-most chart-toppers in UK history, only behind Elvis and The Beatles. Ed's soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5 via Atlantic Records. Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life.

To coincide with the arrival of " - ", the all-new, four-part documentary "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 3. Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today. Watch the emotional, official trailer here.

Ed is currently in midst of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"). The North American leg hits stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion. Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see attached itinerary). Ed closed 2022 topping Billboard's Top Ticket Sales chart after wrapping the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months, highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

