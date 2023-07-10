Electric Zoo To Feature Debut of Chris Lake & FISHER's Curated Festival Stage 'Under Construction'

Festival poster

(Magnum) Electric Zoo, New York City's esteemed electronic music festival, is set to ignite Randall's Island Park Sept 1-3 once again with its highly anticipated 2023 Hyperspace theme. In addition to six fully curated stages from artists and event brands, Electric Zoo is thrilled to announce the momentous festival debut of 'Under Construction,' the groundbreaking brand brought to life by house music heavyweights Chris Lake and FISHER. Taking over the recently unveiled MegaMirage stage on Friday, September 1, 'Under Construction' will dazzle fans with an extraordinary showcase of Chris Lake & FISHER'S favorite artists plus a special B2B set.

'Under Construction' represents a powerful collaboration between two titans of the industry, each known for their distinct style in the studio, on the decks, and as label curators. Chris Lake has earned numerous chart-topping hits such as "Turn Off The Lights" while also spearheading his widely acclaimed Black Book Records imprint. FISHER is the iconic Australian maestro known not only for his label Catch & Release but also for slinging dancefloor anthems like his grammy nominated smash "Losing It," along with multiple singles that dominated the charts, topped over a billion streams, and ignited countless raves worldwide.

Electric Zoo's all new immersive MegaMirage stage provides the perfect backdrop for this takeover. From the brilliant minds behind The Brooklyn Mirage, this stage is located on a secluded part of the expanded festival grounds, so unique that it will have its own dedicated entrances and exits - without the need for a second ticket.

Taking the stage is Cloonee, a true genius in the art of sampling and crafting mesmerizing tech house beats. Mau P, a rising star in the electronic music scene, has a sizzling repertoire that has been making waves worldwide.

"Ever since my first tour in the US earlier this year, NYC has held a special place in my heart. The shows we did there absolutely went off, so needless to say I'm looking forward to the next round at Electric Zoo's Under Construction Stage! I have a few tricks up my sleeve this summer which I'm super excited about and I can't wait to share it all with you in September." - Mau P

Rebūke, a trailblazer within the house realm, has created a fascinating twist on the underground sounds of techno, house and industrial, and always delivers adrenaline-fueled sets. Honeyluv will infuse the stage with her irresistible hip hop-infused house beats and vibrant energy while Yolanda Be Cool will unleash their unmistakable party vibes. Finally, Charles Meyer, a beloved local favorite in the NYC electronic music scene, returns to EZoo to offer his signature four on the floor grooves.

"I love playing in New York, the crowd's love for house music, and the welcoming and warming atmosphere makes me super excited to come back to the city and experience it all over again with Under Construction at EZoo." - Honeyluv

The lineup for Electric Zoo is a star-studded affair, featuring performances and exciting collaborations from GRiZ, who will take the stage for three unique sets throughout the weekend, including a headlining live set, chasing the golden hour sunset set, and an epic B2B with Zeds Dead. Electronic music legends Deadmau5 and Kaskade will join forces for the New York City debut of Kx5, Joining these iconic acts are chart-toppers such as Galantis, Alison Wonderland, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, The Blessed Madonna, The Desert Hearts Crew, J. Worra, Big Gigantic, and plenty more.

Additional curated stages include the world debut of "Everything Always" by John Summit & Dom Dolla, Liquid Stranger presents: Wakaan Takeover, Cityfox & Gray Area Present Megafox - A Festival within a festival, Nora En Pure's Purified, and the inaugural LGBTQ stage Dreamland, presented by Jake Resnicow.

With 'Under Construction,' Chris Lake and FISHER are sure to excel at constructing an immersive and transformative festival experience. Their creative vision, combined with Electric Zoo's unparalleled production capabilities, will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for festival curation and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of electronic music enthusiasts this year.

ELECTRIC ZOO 2023 LINEUP:

3LAU

Acraze

Ace Aura

Adventure Club

Alec Monopoly

ALLEYCVT

Alison Wonderland

andhim

ATLiens

Big Gigantic

Black Carl!

Blanke

Bonnie & Clyde

Boogie T

Camelphat

Canabliss

Carola

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Desert Hearts Crew

Dirt Monkey

Dom Dolla

Dubfire

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

Excision

FISHER

Francis Mercier

Franky Wah

Galantis

Ghastly presents Ghengar

Gioli & Assia

Godlands

GRiZ

Gryffin

Hi-Lo

Honeyluv

Iglesias

J.Worra

Jantsen

John Summit

JVNA

Kai Wachi

Kasbo

Kx5

KREAM

Kumarion

Layton Giordani

Liquid Stranger

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Mau P

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

Oddkidout

Paradoks

Peekaboo

Rebūke

Rusko

Said the Sky

Saka

Sam Divine

Sharlitz Web

Skream

So Tuff So Cute

Softest Hard

Steller

Superave

TELYKast

The Blessed Madonna

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Truth

Vampa

Vavo

Volaris

Zedd

Zeds Dead

