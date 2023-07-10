Electric Zoo To Feature Debut of Chris Lake & FISHER's Curated Festival Stage 'Under Construction'

(Magnum) Electric Zoo, New York City's esteemed electronic music festival, is set to ignite Randall's Island Park Sept 1-3 once again with its highly anticipated 2023 Hyperspace theme. In addition to six fully curated stages from artists and event brands, Electric Zoo is thrilled to announce the momentous festival debut of 'Under Construction,' the groundbreaking brand brought to life by house music heavyweights Chris Lake and FISHER. Taking over the recently unveiled MegaMirage stage on Friday, September 1, 'Under Construction' will dazzle fans with an extraordinary showcase of Chris Lake & FISHER'S favorite artists plus a special B2B set.
'Under Construction' represents a powerful collaboration between two titans of the industry, each known for their distinct style in the studio, on the decks, and as label curators. Chris Lake has earned numerous chart-topping hits such as "Turn Off The Lights" while also spearheading his widely acclaimed Black Book Records imprint. FISHER is the iconic Australian maestro known not only for his label Catch & Release but also for slinging dancefloor anthems like his grammy nominated smash "Losing It," along with multiple singles that dominated the charts, topped over a billion streams, and ignited countless raves worldwide.
Electric Zoo's all new immersive MegaMirage stage provides the perfect backdrop for this takeover. From the brilliant minds behind The Brooklyn Mirage, this stage is located on a secluded part of the expanded festival grounds, so unique that it will have its own dedicated entrances and exits - without the need for a second ticket.
Taking the stage is Cloonee, a true genius in the art of sampling and crafting mesmerizing tech house beats. Mau P, a rising star in the electronic music scene, has a sizzling repertoire that has been making waves worldwide.
"Ever since my first tour in the US earlier this year, NYC has held a special place in my heart. The shows we did there absolutely went off, so needless to say I'm looking forward to the next round at Electric Zoo's Under Construction Stage! I have a few tricks up my sleeve this summer which I'm super excited about and I can't wait to share it all with you in September." - Mau P
Rebūke, a trailblazer within the house realm, has created a fascinating twist on the underground sounds of techno, house and industrial, and always delivers adrenaline-fueled sets. Honeyluv will infuse the stage with her irresistible hip hop-infused house beats and vibrant energy while Yolanda Be Cool will unleash their unmistakable party vibes. Finally, Charles Meyer, a beloved local favorite in the NYC electronic music scene, returns to EZoo to offer his signature four on the floor grooves.
"I love playing in New York, the crowd's love for house music, and the welcoming and warming atmosphere makes me super excited to come back to the city and experience it all over again with Under Construction at EZoo." - Honeyluv
The lineup for Electric Zoo is a star-studded affair, featuring performances and exciting collaborations from GRiZ, who will take the stage for three unique sets throughout the weekend, including a headlining live set, chasing the golden hour sunset set, and an epic B2B with Zeds Dead. Electronic music legends Deadmau5 and Kaskade will join forces for the New York City debut of Kx5, Joining these iconic acts are chart-toppers such as Galantis, Alison Wonderland, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, The Blessed Madonna, The Desert Hearts Crew, J. Worra, Big Gigantic, and plenty more.
Additional curated stages include the world debut of "Everything Always" by John Summit & Dom Dolla, Liquid Stranger presents: Wakaan Takeover, Cityfox & Gray Area Present Megafox - A Festival within a festival, Nora En Pure's Purified, and the inaugural LGBTQ stage Dreamland, presented by Jake Resnicow.
With 'Under Construction,' Chris Lake and FISHER are sure to excel at constructing an immersive and transformative festival experience. Their creative vision, combined with Electric Zoo's unparalleled production capabilities, will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for festival curation and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of electronic music enthusiasts this year.
ELECTRIC ZOO 2023 LINEUP:
3LAU
Acraze
Ace Aura
Adventure Club
Alec Monopoly
ALLEYCVT
Alison Wonderland
andhim
ATLiens
Big Gigantic
Black Carl!
Blanke
Bonnie & Clyde
Boogie T
Camelphat
Canabliss
Carola
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Desert Hearts Crew
Dirt Monkey
Dom Dolla
Dubfire
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
Excision
FISHER
Francis Mercier
Franky Wah
Galantis
Ghastly presents Ghengar
Gioli & Assia
Godlands
GRiZ
Gryffin
Hi-Lo
Honeyluv
Iglesias
J.Worra
Jantsen
John Summit
JVNA
Kai Wachi
Kasbo
Kx5
KREAM
Kumarion
Layton Giordani
Liquid Stranger
Major Lazer
Marshmello
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Mau P
Moore Kismet
NGHTMRE
Nora En Pure
Nostalgix
Oddkidout
Paradoks
Peekaboo
Rebūke
Rusko
Said the Sky
Saka
Sam Divine
Sharlitz Web
Skream
So Tuff So Cute
Softest Hard
Steller
Superave
TELYKast
The Blessed Madonna
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Truth
Vampa
Vavo
Volaris
Zedd
Zeds Dead
