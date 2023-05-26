Elvie Shane 'Baptized' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane shares his new song "Baptized" today, co-written by Shane with Dan Couch, Luke Preston, and Oscar Charles.
Shane finds salvation in the here and now, feeling like a gritty blast of Gospel pop which features a shadowy, electro-soul thump with an eclectic influence ranging from Steve Earle and The Who, to Mac Miller. Shane also released a visual component to the track, co-starring his wife Mandi, available to watch below.
"Baptized" follows up Shane's recently released track, "Forgotten Man," which received critical praise from Rolling Stone as it "expertly sums up what it means to be blue-collar in the 21st century in this defiant, angry country single that would do Merle Haggard proud," available to listen here. An anthem for those chasing the American dream with calloused hands and a weary, but still-believing heart, it's another example of Shane's deep-feeling take on country, as a new blue-collar generation arrives.
Meanwhile, Shane is coming off a "Best New Country Artist" nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and will spend this spring and summer back on the road, with headline shows and appearances at CMA Fest, Country Fest and more, as well as joining select dates with The Cadillac Three.
