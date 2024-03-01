Elvie Shane Asks 'Does Heaven Have A Creek' With New Song

(The GreenRoom) Elvie Shane has released a new single called "Does Heaven Have A Creek" . Written solo in the days before recording his imminent album DAMASCUS, "Does Heaven Have A Creek" came from a question Shane once asked himself following the passing of his grandmother, about what really matters, and what comes next.

"'Does Heaven Have A Creek' is simply the wondering mind of a believer," said Shane. "A testimony of hope that Heaven has a few of the simple pleasures we enjoy here on earth. Is Heaven only for A List Christians? Is there room for a prodigal 'Good Ole Boy' from Kentucky just trying to live a decent life and be a good man?"

The track comes as the sixth release from Shane's sophomore album DAMASCUS, releasing April 19th. Full of unflinching honesty rooted in compassionate clarity, each track steps into the shoes of another, with Shane taking pieces of each character he's met on his path, melding them into one beautifully woven work.

DAMASCUS Track Listing:

1. Outside Dog - written by Elvie Shane, Oscar Charles, Jonathan Sherwood

2. What Do I Know - written by Elvie Shane, Oscar Charles, Dan Couch, Jonathan Sherwood

3. Jonesin' (feat. Jenna McClelland) - written by Elvie Shane, Oscar Charles, Ryan Tyndell, Jeremy Spillman

4. Baptized - written by Elvie Shane, Luke Preston, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles

5. Forgotten Man - written by Elvie Shane, Luke Preston, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles

6. Pill - written by Elvie Shane, Lee Starr, Nick Columbia

7. 215634 - written by Elvie Shane, Adam Wood, Ben Chapman

8. Appalachian Alchemy - written by Elvie Shane, Luke Preston

9. First Place (feat. Little Big Town) - written by Elvie Shane, Adam Wood, Dan Couch, Jakob Miller

10, Winning Horse - written by Elvie Shane, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles

11. Fan On High - written by Elvie Shane, Driver Williams, Hayes Carll

12. Chicken Sh*t - written by Elvie Shane, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell, Oscar Charles

13. Does Heaven Have A Creek - written by Elvie Shane

Related Stories

Elvie Shane Reveals Visualizer For New Single 'Pill'

Elvie Shane Is 'Jonesin' With New Single

Elvie Shane 'Baptized' With New Single

Elvie Shane Does 'Jam In The Van' In Nashville

News > Elvie Shane