Elvie Shane Is 'Jonesin' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane, champion of the next blue-collar generation with "backwoods growl and heartland rock sound" (Billboard), drops the soulful anthem "Jonesin'," available to listen here. With chills-evoking vocals and a driving bassline, the track finds Shane with a hell too hot and a heaven too high, unsatisfied by a life spent stagnant in the same rhythm. Written by Shane, Oscar Charles, Ryan Tyndall and Jeremy Spillman and produced by Oscar Charles, "Jonesin'" bears the passion of those born to chase the fire, those who burn for taking life by the scruff of its neck.
""Jonesin'" is all about our vices and failures in the pursuit of satisfaction and happiness," said Shane. " It came with the realization that you could have everything you've ever dreamed of and still be left feeling empty at times. That's just life. But that void can be a beautiful thing when used as fuel. It can piss you off enough to quit the bad habits or fire you up enough to chase the seemingly unattainable."
"Jonesin'" follows up Shane's recently released tracks "Baptized" and "Forgotten Man," where "Baptized" shows how he "steps outside the bounds of traditional country music to explore his gospel side" as his "raw grit propels through the lyrics" (CountryNow). "Forgotten Man" received critical praise from Rolling Stone, citing how he "expertly sums up what it means to be blue-collar in the 21st century in this defiant, angry country single that would do Merle Haggard proud."
Shane has kept busy this summer on the road, with headline shows and appearances at CMA Fest, Country Fest and more, as well as joining select dates with The Cadillac Three. He's set to perform in Watertown, SD tonight, and Saturday in Wayne, NE as well as other select dates this fall opening for Kameron Marlowe. He also has stops in Rock Springs, WY, Salt Lake City, UT, Denver, CO and Colorado Springs, CO this week.
Elvie Shane 'Baptized' With New Single
Elvie Shane Does 'Jam In The Van' In Nashville
Elvie Shane Returns With 'Forgotten Man' Video
Rolling Stones Classic 'Sympathy for the Devil' Gets Country Makeover
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show
Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album
Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live
Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video
Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour
New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts
Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters