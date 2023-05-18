Elvie Shane Does 'Jam In The Van' In Nashville

(The GreenRoom) BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane delivered a soulful performance when he stopped by "Jam In The Van" during a visit to Nashville, TN.
During the eclectic set Shane performed his brand new song "Forgotten Man," as well as "Rocket Science" and "Nothin' Lasts Forever" taken from his critically acclaimed debut album BACKSLIDER.
Recently released "Forgotten Man" has received high praise as it "expertly sums up what it means to be blue-collar in the 21st century in this defiant, angry country single that would do Merle Haggard proud" (Rolling Stone).
The anthem for those chasing the American dream with calloused hands and a weary, but still-believing heart, it's another example of Shane's deep-feeling take on country. The song was co-written by the rising star with Dan Couch, Luke Preston, and Oscar Charles. Watch the performance video below:
Elvie Shane Returns With 'Forgotten Man' Video
Rolling Stones Classic 'Sympathy for the Devil' Gets Country Makeover
Elvie Shane Takes 'My Boy' To No. 1
Slash Does Surprise Jam- Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic- Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour
Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic
Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast
Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video
Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video
Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video
Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video
Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single