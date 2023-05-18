.

Elvie Shane Does 'Jam In The Van' In Nashville

05-18-2023

(The GreenRoom) BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane delivered a soulful performance when he stopped by "Jam In The Van" during a visit to Nashville, TN.

During the eclectic set Shane performed his brand new song "Forgotten Man," as well as "Rocket Science" and "Nothin' Lasts Forever" taken from his critically acclaimed debut album BACKSLIDER.

Recently released "Forgotten Man" has received high praise as it "expertly sums up what it means to be blue-collar in the 21st century in this defiant, angry country single that would do Merle Haggard proud" (Rolling Stone).

The anthem for those chasing the American dream with calloused hands and a weary, but still-believing heart, it's another example of Shane's deep-feeling take on country. The song was co-written by the rising star with Dan Couch, Luke Preston, and Oscar Charles. Watch the performance video below:

