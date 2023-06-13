Gabby Barrett's 'Glory Days' Soars at No. 1 as Most-Added Single at Country Radio

(Warner Music Nashville) Gabby Barrett marks her second time in the coveted most-added position at Country radio launching "Glory Days" with 77 first-week stations - the most first-week adds for a female artist in the genre in 14 months. Beginning the next chapter after a record-setting career launch and the start of her family, the new single soaks up a moment of simple perfection that mirrors her real life.
"Oh my goodness, Country radio - I just love y'all," shares Barrett. "This song's simple message means so much to me and my family, and it brings me so much joy to know it's really connecting with everyone."
Having strong creative input with "Glory Days" as the first release off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Barrett co-wrote and co-produced the song. Writing alongside Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, the lyrics lay out a humble world of family and faith - filled with quiet mornings, front porch swings, and pure gratitude for the little things - all delivered in emotional resolution by Barrett's soaring vocal. Meanwhile, she approached this single as co-producer with Ross Copperman to give the song its propulsive, heart-thumping sound that further melts arena-rocking guitars and pounding drums into the tender Country sway of someone who knows that right here, right now, she has it all. After her massive breakout with the 7X PLATINUM #1 "I Hope," 3X PLATINUM #1 "The Good Ones," and PLATINUM "Pick Me Up," these "Glory Days" truly are a time to remember.
Early rave reviews are in with features in Entertainment Tonight's New Music Friday and the CMT Roundup lists, plus Taste of Country applauding, "Gabby Barrett Shines in Triumphant New Single." Hailed as an "anthemic song" by Country Now, Billboard further described "Glory Days" as "Dreamy, sleek and groove-soaked."
Currently joining Kane Brown on select dates this summer including the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on June 23, the Pennsylvania native will also return home to headline a postgame concert for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 11. The show is included in all game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game that night.
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video
Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen
The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart
Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video
The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour
My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal