Gabby Barrett's 'Glory Days' Soars at No. 1 as Most-Added Single at Country Radio

(Warner Music Nashville) Gabby Barrett marks her second time in the coveted most-added position at Country radio launching "Glory Days" with 77 first-week stations - the most first-week adds for a female artist in the genre in 14 months. Beginning the next chapter after a record-setting career launch and the start of her family, the new single soaks up a moment of simple perfection that mirrors her real life.

"Oh my goodness, Country radio - I just love y'all," shares Barrett. "This song's simple message means so much to me and my family, and it brings me so much joy to know it's really connecting with everyone."

Having strong creative input with "Glory Days" as the first release off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Barrett co-wrote and co-produced the song. Writing alongside Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, the lyrics lay out a humble world of family and faith - filled with quiet mornings, front porch swings, and pure gratitude for the little things - all delivered in emotional resolution by Barrett's soaring vocal. Meanwhile, she approached this single as co-producer with Ross Copperman to give the song its propulsive, heart-thumping sound that further melts arena-rocking guitars and pounding drums into the tender Country sway of someone who knows that right here, right now, she has it all. After her massive breakout with the 7X PLATINUM #1 "I Hope," 3X PLATINUM #1 "The Good Ones," and PLATINUM "Pick Me Up," these "Glory Days" truly are a time to remember.

Early rave reviews are in with features in Entertainment Tonight's New Music Friday and the CMT Roundup lists, plus Taste of Country applauding, "Gabby Barrett Shines in Triumphant New Single." Hailed as an "anthemic song" by Country Now, Billboard further described "Glory Days" as "Dreamy, sleek and groove-soaked."

Currently joining Kane Brown on select dates this summer including the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on June 23, the Pennsylvania native will also return home to headline a postgame concert for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 11. The show is included in all game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game that night.

