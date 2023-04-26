George Strait, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., More Added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

Event poster

(EBM) Music stars Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Lily Meola, Rodney Crowell, Shooter Jennings, Stephen Stills and Waylon Payne have been added to the incredible lineup of artists performing at Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday. They join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

The shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl and are being billed as one of the biggest music events of the year. Each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations to be revealed at the show.

Executive producers are Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency.

All ticket holders and guests are encouraged to arrive early as the four hours of all-star performances/music will start on time each night.

With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music. A true living legend who has built a globally celebrated career as a musician, author, actor and activist, Willie turns 90 years young, as vibrant, active and dynamic as ever. This year alone, as the definitive five-part documentary film on his extraordinary life and career is set to premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Willie released several new albums (receiving four new nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards), authored his latest book, and continues to perform across the country while also headlining iconic festivals including Farm Aid, July 4th Picnic and his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

