Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour

(Warner Records) Gary Clark Jr. has expanded his already extensive 2024 North American tour with a string of newly announced dates across the West Coast and the Midwest. These include shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Fe and more before wrapping up in Telluride, CO on September 13. Fan presale launches on Clark's official site on March 27 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins March 29 at 10am local time.
Renowned for unforgettable live performances, Clark will hit the road in support of his acclaimed new album, JPEG RAW, out now via Warner Records. This new body of work signals a brave new world for Clark's ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style. Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.
Songs like "Maktub," "JPEG RAW," "This Is Who We Are," "Hyperwave," and "Habits" break fresh ground defying categorization in the ever predictable music world. The co-written Stevie Wonder duet, "What About The Children," feels like an immediate classic that could have lived on Innervisions or Talking Book if not for Clark's fuzzed out riff and hip-hop pocket.
JPEG RAW is Clark's first album since 2019's critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance ("This Land") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark's first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Please Come Home").
Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations.
Clark also served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide.
With an eclectic range that contains multitudes, Clark continues to defy boundaries of any kind. Highlighted by an impressive coterie of awards, critical accolades, collaborations, sold-out tours that span the globe, billions of streams, endless television performances, and appearances in acclaimed films and TV series, Clark steps back into the light with JPEG RAW and breaks new ground that is both thrilling and inspiring on every level.
Gary Clark Jr. 2024 Tour Dates
Bold indicates newly added dates
*Support from St. Paul & the Broken Bones
^Support from Mavis Staples
+Support from The War And Treaty
May 8 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium
May 9 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
May 11 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*
May 13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
May 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
May 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
May 18 - Indianapolis, IN - I Made Rock'n'Roll Festival
May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
May 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
May 22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
May 24 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
May 25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater
May 26 - Toronto, ON - History
May 27- Toronto, ON - History
May 30 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium
June 1 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
June 2 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theater
June 4 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
June 6 - Deerfield, MA - Treehouse Brewing Company
June 7 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
June 9 - Washington, D.C. - Wolf Trap
June 11 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
June 13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
June 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Aug 11- Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBC
Aug 12 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug 14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
Aug 15 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge
Aug 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Aug 18 - Saratoga, CA - Venue TBC
Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl+
Aug 22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug 24 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sep 7 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary Green
Sep 9 - La Vista, NE - The Astro
Sep 10 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
Sep 11 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera - Crosby Theatre
Sep 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Fest
