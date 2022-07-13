Gary Clark Jr Announces North American Tour

Gary Clark Jr has announced that he will be returning to the road for a month-long fall headline tour across North America this September and October.

The tour is set to kick off September 9th in Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewery, and will visit major markets coast-to-coast, and close out four weeks later on October 9th at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, CA.

Along the way, he takes the stage at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 17 and Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival in Bridgeport, CT on September 25. A venue pre-sale goes live on July 13 at 10am local time. General on-sale begins July 15 at 10am local time.



Sep 09 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewery

Sep 11 St. Louis, MO Music at Intersection

Sep 13 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

Sep 15 Portland, ME State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point

Sep 16 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium *Big Climate Pledge event

Sep 17 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sep 20 Huntington, NY Paramount Theater

Sep 21 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater

Sep 23 Ithaca, NY State Theatre

Sep 24 North Adams, MA FreshGrass Festival

Sep 25 Bridgeport, CT Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

Sep 27 Wilmington, DE Copeland Hall at The Grand

Sep 28 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion

Sep 30 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Oct 01 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Oct 02 Omaha, NE The Admiral

Oct 04 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

Oct 05 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House

Oct 06 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theater

Oct 08 Sonoma, CA Harvest Music Festival

Oct 09 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

