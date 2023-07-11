George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup

festival poster

(EBM) AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) is once again bringing the biggest artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the return of the highly anticipated ATLive powered by Ticketmaster and presented by Sweetwater Brewing Company and Wells Fargo.

The most exciting multi-day music event in the Southeast returns on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21. This year's lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, featuring an incredible roster of superstar artists from both Latin and Country music.

Saturday will offer a star-studded extravaganza with Country icon George Strait, eight-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood, the legendary Willie Nelson & Family and six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town.

Friday's lineup will feature energetic performances led by Latin GRAMMY Award-winners Grupo Firme, along with one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, J Balvin, GRAMMY-nominated rapper and singer/songwriter Farruko and Latin GRAMMY-nominated sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia.



Tickets for each night go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

"We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive," said Doug Roberts, vice-president of stadium events and premium sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can't-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October."

ATLive powered by Ticketmaster and presented by Sweetwater Brewing Company and Wells Fargo is a multi-genre concert series developed and promoted by AMB Sports and Entertainment and has quickly become the premier destination concert series for the city of Atlanta and the Southeast. In its first three years, ATLive hosted six shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with nearly 300,000 people in attendance to enjoy incredible music from Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Billy Joel, Miranda Lambert, Metallica, Lionel Richie, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Keith Urban and more. ATLive is produced by AMBSE in partnership with Messina Touring Group.

