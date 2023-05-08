Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

(Milestone) Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray have announced their co-headlining summer tour with special guests Tonic and Fastball. The 12-date trek kicks off Thursday, August 31 in Wisconsin and will see the "Hey Jealousy" and "Every Morning" hitmakers, respectively, take amphitheater and theater stages across the Midwest and East Coast - with additional dates to be announced. Ticket on-sales begin on Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time.

"I'm so excited to tour with Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball," says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. "They're some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We're looking forward to doing some rock'n'roll shows."

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray shares, "I can't think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music! This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I'm always honored to share a stage with Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Fastball." Sugar Ray's guitarist and co-founder Rodney Sheppard adds, "I am most looking forward to this tour because all of these bands have a history and a friendship. I can't wait for the backstage acoustic guitar sing-alongs."

Emerson Hart of Tonic adds: "We are so excited to get back out there this summer and play rock and roll with our friends Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray and Fastball. That's a lot of great music in one night!"

Tour Dates:

Thur, August 31 - La Crosse, WI - Copeland Park

Fri, September 1 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Sat, September 2 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Sun, September 3 - Peachtree City, GA - The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater*

Wed, September 6 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Thur, September 7 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

Sat, September 9 - Midlothian, VA - AfterHours Southside at the River City Sportsplex

Sun, September 10 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Tue, September 12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

Wed, September 13 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater *

Thur, September 14 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Fri, September 15 - Frederick, MD - The Great Frederick Fair

(*) denotes without Sugar Ray

