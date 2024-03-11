Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot Summer Tour

Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket have announced that they will be joining forces this summer to launch a coheadlining tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Vertical Horizon.
The tour will launch on August 1st in Oshkosh, WI at the Waterfest Concert Series Riverside Park at Leach Amphitheater and will conclude on August 24th in Essex Junction, VT at the Champlain Valley Fair.
"We have a lot of history with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it's always fun to perform with them," says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. "I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I'm looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock." Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues, "The summer tour with our fabulous pals Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon will simply be the greatest night of your life!"
Toad The Wet Sprocket shares, "In August of 1992, we embarked on our first headlining shows where we got to pick an opening band for the whole tour. There was a tremendous amount of buzz about a band from Arizona called Gin Blossoms. A mutual friend had given us an advance copy of their first EP Up and Crumbling back in 1991, and we all loved it. That tour was the beginning of over 30 years of us playing shows together. There was always a spirit of friendly competition between our two bands, and also wonderful support for each other as the audience for this music continued to grow. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our album Dulcinea, it is fitting that we mark this milestone with some of the best friends we made along the way."
Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon adds, "We've had so much fun touring with our dear friends Gin Blossoms in the past, and we're thrilled to be invited back out on the road with them again this summer. It will also be wonderful to finally play shows with Toad The Wet Sprocket after so many years of loving their music."
Thursday, August 1 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series Riverside Park - Leach Amphitheater
Friday, August 2 - La Vista, NE - The Astro
Saturday, August 3 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Monday, August 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBA
Wednesday, August 7 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Evans Amphitheater
Sunday, August 11 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 13 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre
Thursday, August 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, August 16 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 17 - Sugar Hill, GA - The Bowl at Sugar Hill
Sunday, August 18 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tuesday, August 20 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
Thursday, August 22 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Friday, August 23 - Middlefield, CT - Powder Ridge
Saturday, August 24 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Fair
