Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball Kicking Off Tour

(MP) Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray will embark on their co-headlining summer tour with special guests Tonic and Fastball beginning tomorrow, Thursday, August 31 in Wisconsin. Come see the "Hey Jealousy" and "Every Morning" hitmakers, respectively, as they grace the stages of amphitheaters and theaters across the Midwest and East Coast.

"I'm so excited to tour with Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball," says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. "They're some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We're looking forward to doing some rock 'n' roll shows."

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray shares, "I can't think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music! This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I'm always honored to share a stage with Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Fastball." Sugar Ray's guitarist and co-founder Rodney Sheppard adds, "I am most looking forward to this tour because all of these bands have a history and a friendship. I can't wait for the backstage acoustic guitar sing-alongs."

Emerson Hart of Tonic adds: "We are so excited to get back out there this summer and play rock and roll with our friends Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray and Fastball. That's a lot of great music in one night!"

Thursday, August 31 - La Crosse, WI - Copeland Park

Friday, September 1 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 2 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Sunday, September 3 - Peachtree City, GA - The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater^

Wednesday, September 6 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Thursday, September 7 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

Friday, September 8 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, September 9 - Midlothian, VA - AfterHours Southside at the River City Sportsplex

Sunday, September 10 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Tuesday, September 12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^

Wednesday, September 13 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater^

Thursday, September 14 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Friday, September 15 - Frederick, MD - The Great Frederick Fair

(^) denotes without Sugar Ray

