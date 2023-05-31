Grace Leer Delivers Official Version Of Viral Hit 'My Mind's Made Up'

(evolution) Grace Leer is back with new music and it could be her best song yet if the fan reaction is any indicator. "My Mind's Made Up," written by Leer, Nick Wayne and Dan Agee, is the epitome of what country music is all about - a magnificently told story sung in a way so real, about something so real, that near everyone can relate. There's nothing harder to do than admitting being wrong about a partner and the hardest person to admit that to is yourself, yet Leer details it so eloquently. An obvious student of the game growing up on artists like The Chicks and Martina McBride, Leer's storytelling is impeccable and "My Mind's Made Up" is yet another stellar effort in a growing litany of superstar efforts by a woman unquestionably destined for stardom.

"The reason I chose music as a little girl is the way I was able to connect with people through it, and the reason I chose country music is because of the stories it tells and this song does all of that and more," says Leer. "I'm so honored to have created this song with Dan Agee and Nick Wayne. I am just blown away by the feedback."

Leer released a demo version of the single on TikTok that went viral and connected with fans from around the world. The universally relatable song incited these reactions:

"This made me both cry and smile. I felt this to my core. I hate that someone else went through what I did."

"As a divorced, single mom and now pregnant through a breakup, I NEED this song PLZ."

"Yes. Need. Like I need air to breathe"

"Floored by how perfect this song is to explain my last relationship and that there are many of us who this song fits."

"All the way from South Africa and I can't wait to add this song on my playlist"

"It's pretty amazing when the fans pick the music," adds Leer. "I never thought when I posted a clip of the "My Mind's Made Up" demo that it would relate to so many. It's so cool to see that song has made people feel less alone when healing from falling in love with the idea of someone instead of the actual person they were/are. I am proud of all the music I have released but so far I am the most proud of this one."

"My Mind's Made Up," that has been streamed over 100,000 since Friday, has been added to country playlists for Spotify's New Music Friday Country, Amazon's Breakthrough Country and Apple's New in Country.

Leer will be joining fellow Idol alum Noah Thompson at Manchester Music Hall in Lexington, KY on Friday, June 2 and will be performing at CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8 at the Spotlight Stage.

