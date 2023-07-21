Hannah Ellis Goes To 'Wine Country' With New video

(NPM) Rising Country Artist Hannah Ellis is pouring out fun with her new Curb Records single and music video "Wine Country", available here. Joyfully bringing boujee to the backroads, Ellis is making an impact with the song as it was most added at Radio and is quickly becoming the Country song of the summer. Fans have been showing their appreciation at her live shows - as evidenced by a flash mob in the audience at her recent CMA Festival performance dancing along as she sang on the Chevy Vibes Stage.

The up-and-coming singer/songwriter first debuted the judgment-free anthem this spring at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. Bringing a little Napa to Ellis' home state of Kentucky, the pop-country twang of "Wine Country" raises a glass to the 2023 "CMT LISTEN UP" artist, proving the old adage true: You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl. Admittedly a little Rosé and a lot playful energy, Ellis sips her Cabernet from a Solo Cup, while wearing her black Luccheses on the cleverly penned track she wrote with Clint Lagerberg and her husband, Nick Wayne. Lagerberg produced the recording alongside Jason Massey.

Hannah says the song is "based on the idea that life is not all about this OR that. It's more about this AND that. I'm boujee AND I'm backroads. You don't have to choose one lane. Drive 'em all!"

The video for "Wine Country" was filmed by Tony Gates at various locations in Napa Valley, CA. including the Welcome To Napa Valley Sign, the Napa Valley Wine Train and the rustic Chappellet Winery in Helena, California - to emphasize country in the phrase wine country. "We really had fun with the concept for this video," Ellis said. "We leaned into the 'Real Housewives' type of energy while keeping it country. I really loved the videos from the 90's that had a different story and a light-hearted theme. It brings out the personality in this song."

In the video, Hannah sings about Ford trucks as she frolics in winery fields - wearing the owner's socks. "One of my favorite memories from the video shoot was when we were shooting the brunch scene up on Pritchard Hill at Chappellet Winery," she said. "I was wearing these tall sharp stiletto heels, and I couldn't walk down the gravel path to the table. Then I tried barefooted, and the rocks were too sharp. So Blakesley Chappellet, one of the vineyard owners, gave me the socks off her feet so I could walk across the gravel. Such a sweet moment."

Ellis is announcing new tour dates, beginning in mid-July to support "Wine Country". Plans are for her to tour for the rest of this year into 2024.

Hannah Ellis - Tour Dates:

Saturday, 7/22 - Deep Water Vineyard/Weekend Winedown - Wadmalaw Island, SC

Saturday, 7/29 - Whitehall Food and Fun Fest - Whitehall (Columbus), OH

Tuesday, 8/8 - Chase Field/Arizona DiamondBacks Game - Phoenix, AZ

Friday, 8/18 - Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO (w/Billy Currington)

Saturday, 8/19 - Ford Wyoming Center - Casper, Wyoming (w/Billy Currington)

Thursday, 9/7 - Carol's Pub - Chicago, IL

Friday, 9/8 - Odawa Casino - Petosky, MI

Saturday, 9/9 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, 9/22 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park (St. Cloud), MN (w/Billy Currington)

Saturday, 9/23 - Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Mankato, MN (w/Billy Currington)

