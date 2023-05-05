Highway Releases 'Monochrome' Mixtape

(Interscope) Seattle-based rapper Highway unleashes his first mixtape of 2023 titled Monochrome via Victor Victor Worldwide/Geffen Records. The 24-year-old artist brings listeners into his mysterious sphere, showcasing his mesmerizing lyricism and signature hypnotizing vision.
Monochrome includes recently released singles, "on dat sh*t", "Jet" and "Sin City" with Billboard-charting producer jetsonmade. The project includes the mixtape's focus track, "All U Needed" featuring Grammy Nominated global superstar, Ty Dolla $ign. Additionally, has appearances from American Singer and Songwriter Seddy Hendrinx on their collaboration "Wake Up Early". While Highway may be a new face to some, he is a multi-dimensional artist and producer who is on his way to becoming a breakout star. Stream it here.
Since the inception of his career, Highway has always found ways to blend his love for music and fashion. Recently, he appeared in Supreme's new collection/ campaign featured in THEM Magazine.
Coming later this month, Highway will be dropping merch with visual collaborative artist, Chito, who has worked closely with highly respected fashion brands such as Givenchy and Supreme. Now with Monochrome, Highway celebrates his growing success providing insight of his journey thus far.
Monochrome Tracklist:
1. B&W
2. Don't Lie
3. Show Goes On
4. All U Needed Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
5. My Sh*t
6. Let Up
7. Wake Up Early Ft. Seddy Hendrinx
8. Jet
9. F***-a-Rubberband
10. On Dat Sh*t
11. Sin City
12. Gotta Kno
13. And Go
