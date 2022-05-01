Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'

Blue Oyster Cult legend Joe Bouchard have shared a music video for their new single "My Way Is The Highway". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "American Rocker", which will arrive on June 3rd.

Bouchard had this to say, "The song 'My Way Is the Highway' is a dream of tour destinations while cruising down the coast as the sun sinks into the Pacific Ocean.

"It is powered by the drums of Mickey Curry, and cementing the groove is brother Albert on his iconic cowbell--the original "more-cowbell man"! This song makes you want to put the pedal to the metal while you dance to the rocking music of the 70s."

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, added, "The song 'My Way Is the Highway' teases my imagination. It conjures up images of times and places that feel like the essence of rock and roll to me." Watch the video below:

