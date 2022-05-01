Blue Oyster Cult legend Joe Bouchard have shared a music video for their new single "My Way Is The Highway". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "American Rocker", which will arrive on June 3rd.
Bouchard had this to say, "The song 'My Way Is the Highway' is a dream of tour destinations while cruising down the coast as the sun sinks into the Pacific Ocean.
"It is powered by the drums of Mickey Curry, and cementing the groove is brother Albert on his iconic cowbell--the original "more-cowbell man"! This song makes you want to put the pedal to the metal while you dance to the rocking music of the 70s."
Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, added, "The song 'My Way Is the Highway' teases my imagination. It conjures up images of times and places that feel like the essence of rock and roll to me." Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot
Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76
Ted Nugent Unleashes 'Born In The Motor City' Video
Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'
Heart Of Gold Premiere 'Leave Just Yet' Video
Vagrants Share Aimless Video To Celebrate New Album
Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Phases