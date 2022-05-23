Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's My Way is the Highway

Blue Oyster Cult legend Joe Bouchard is gearing up to release his new album, "American Rocker", on June 3rd, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "My Way is the Highway". Here is the story:
"My Way is the Highway" was a song that developed out of my fascination with the TV series "Route 66" that aired from 1960 to 1964. I loved the idea of a couple of young guys taking off in a sports car with no real plan. The main characters would take odd jobs across the country, and usually end up helping someone out of a tough jam. That show certainly drew me in as a young teenager. The plots were somewhat predictable but I love the locations not just on Route 66 but all over the country.
The music came out a guitar riff that I called 59 Corvette. It sat around unfinished for a couple of years, but when I was developing songs for my latest solo album, American Rocker, that riff came back to me. I quickly developed the music and lyrics happened almost simultaneously. I shifted the theme that was more of my life during the 70s and how I was were constantly touring with Blue Oyster Cult all over the United States and particularly the west coast of the America.
I love the big chorus. It is one of the more commercial songs I've written. Fans love it and I'm happy with the feel and rocking energy level of the music."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
