HunterGirl Closes Out CMA Music Fest With Massive Crowd

(EPRN) HunterGirl kicked off her CMA Music Festival at Cumulus' Pre-CMA kickoff concert among fellow artists Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Scott McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts and Jordan Harvey and wrapped it with one of the highest attended shows at the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X on Sunday.
The songstress treated the captivated audience with a half hour performances including her new single "Lonely Outta You," her American idol single "Red Bird" that skyrocked to #1 on the iTunes charts and her inspirational anthem "Ain't About You."
"Having such a massive turnout for my first official CMA Fest show was mind-blowing," says HunterGirl. "I've dreamed of doing this since I was a little girl and couldn't love my fans more! They're the best."
The starlet will continue entertaining crowds across the country this summer with her upcoming shows.
6/16 Solstice Outdoor Music Fest Mankato, MN
6/17 Mohegan Sun 10th Annual BBQ Fest Montville, CT
6/24 Freedom Sings USA Benefit Concert Montrose, CO
7/4 1945 Dade County Fair Trenton, GA
7/7 B.C Brewery Cockeysville, MD
7/8 Country Concert at Hickory Hills Fort Loramie, OH
7/26 Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon Iowa City, IA
7/27 Wooly's Des Moines, IA
7/28 Ozark Empire Fair Springfield, MO
7/29 Legends Stage at Downstream Casino Quapaw, OK
8/5 Belpre Homecoming Festival Belpre, OH
8/18 District 142 Wyandotte, MI
8/19 Centre County Grange Fair Centre Hall, PA
8/26 Indiana Bacon Festival Delphi, IN
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour
Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance
Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video
Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'
Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video