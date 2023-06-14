.

HunterGirl Closes Out CMA Music Fest With Massive Crowd

06-14-2023

HunterGirl News Photo credit: Mae Frey/CMA courtesy Evolution PR June 14, 2023
Photo credit: Mae Frey/CMA courtesy Evolution PR

(EPRN) HunterGirl kicked off her CMA Music Festival at Cumulus' Pre-CMA kickoff concert among fellow artists Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Scott McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts and Jordan Harvey and wrapped it with one of the highest attended shows at the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X on Sunday.

The songstress treated the captivated audience with a half hour performances including her new single "Lonely Outta You," her American idol single "Red Bird" that skyrocked to #1 on the iTunes charts and her inspirational anthem "Ain't About You."

"Having such a massive turnout for my first official CMA Fest show was mind-blowing," says HunterGirl. "I've dreamed of doing this since I was a little girl and couldn't love my fans more! They're the best."

The starlet will continue entertaining crowds across the country this summer with her upcoming shows.
6/16 Solstice Outdoor Music Fest Mankato, MN
6/17 Mohegan Sun 10th Annual BBQ Fest Montville, CT
6/24 Freedom Sings USA Benefit Concert Montrose, CO
7/4 1945 Dade County Fair Trenton, GA
7/7 B.C Brewery Cockeysville, MD
7/8 Country Concert at Hickory Hills Fort Loramie, OH
7/26 Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon Iowa City, IA
7/27 Wooly's Des Moines, IA
7/28 Ozark Empire Fair Springfield, MO
7/29 Legends Stage at Downstream Casino Quapaw, OK
8/5 Belpre Homecoming Festival Belpre, OH
8/18 District 142 Wyandotte, MI
8/19 Centre County Grange Fair Centre Hall, PA
8/26 Indiana Bacon Festival Delphi, IN

