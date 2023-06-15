.

Icon Entertainment Group Announces Opening Of Southern Turf Lofts

06-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Icon News Promo June 15, 2023
Promo

(117) Icon Entertainment Group has announced the opening of Southern Turf Lofts, the real estate development and hospitality company's latest venture and the newest addition to one of Nashville's most historic properties.

Located across the second and third floors of the legendary, Icon-owned Southern Turf Building, Southern Turf Lofts provide a prestigious and luxurious short-term rental experience that is virtually unmatched anywhere in Music City.

Each of the six loft-style apartments features 14-foot ceilings and sweeping views of the city, along with exposed brick, antique accents and select furnishings from the 1800s that pay homage to the history and heritage of the Southern Turf Building. Available with either one or two bedrooms, the Lofts come with a full range of amenities - including a kitchen, washer and dryer facilities, concierge services, complimentary Wi-Fi and televisions with streaming capabilities - to provide a unique Airbnb experience just minutes from the dining and entertainment of downtown Nashville.

"Icon is excited to offer these boutique lofts to guests who truly want a luxurious lodging experience like nowhere else," said Bill Miller, Icon's founder and CEO. "We plan to develop and integrate experiential packages which will involve our venues as well as other entertainment venues in Nashville."

For more information on Southern Turf Lofts and to make a reservation, go to soturflofts.com..

Related Stories
Icon Entertainment Group Announces Opening Of Southern Turf Lofts

Bravado Celebrates The Beatles 60th Anniversary of their First US Tour Marking an Iconic Moment in American Culture

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour

Randy Travis Announces Launch of New Radio Station In Nashville

More Icon News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more

Day In Country

Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA- Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Latest News

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set

Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album

The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video

Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography

Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video

Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'