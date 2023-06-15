Icon Entertainment Group Announces Opening Of Southern Turf Lofts

(117) Icon Entertainment Group has announced the opening of Southern Turf Lofts, the real estate development and hospitality company's latest venture and the newest addition to one of Nashville's most historic properties.
Located across the second and third floors of the legendary, Icon-owned Southern Turf Building, Southern Turf Lofts provide a prestigious and luxurious short-term rental experience that is virtually unmatched anywhere in Music City.
Each of the six loft-style apartments features 14-foot ceilings and sweeping views of the city, along with exposed brick, antique accents and select furnishings from the 1800s that pay homage to the history and heritage of the Southern Turf Building. Available with either one or two bedrooms, the Lofts come with a full range of amenities - including a kitchen, washer and dryer facilities, concierge services, complimentary Wi-Fi and televisions with streaming capabilities - to provide a unique Airbnb experience just minutes from the dining and entertainment of downtown Nashville.
"Icon is excited to offer these boutique lofts to guests who truly want a luxurious lodging experience like nowhere else," said Bill Miller, Icon's founder and CEO. "We plan to develop and integrate experiential packages which will involve our venues as well as other entertainment venues in Nashville."
For more information on Southern Turf Lofts and to make a reservation, go to soturflofts.com..
