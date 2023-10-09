Guns N' Roses Announce Hollywood Bowl Debut With 2-Night Stand At Famed Venue

(The Oriel Company) Guns N' Roses shared that they will return to Los Angeles this November to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl for the first time ever. This headlining two-night stint on November 1st & November 2nd, will also feature special guest five-time GRAMMY Award-winning 21st century rock stalwarts The Black Keys.
These shows will mark the first time the band has played L.A. since 2021 and also wrap up Guns N' Roses' U.S. tour. The band's 2023 global tour has been their largest run to date, consisting of headlining stadiums and arenas across Europe and North America, and will conclude with a headlining performance at Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City on November 5th.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Nightrain presale and an American Express® presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, October 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, October 13 at 10am Local Time on gunsnroses.com.
PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10pm local time.
In conjunction with these Hollywood Bowl shows, Guns N' Roses has announced a partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF). A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will be donated to the organization, which supports park programs for under-served communities, seniors, and youth, including the development of environmental education programs. In addition to the donation, Guns N' Roses will be designing a special commemorative t-shirt with proceeds also going to LACPF. This limited edition t-shirt will only be available at the Hollywood Bowl shows.
This two-night stand on Hollywood's most hallowed stage continues a triumphant California homecoming for the band that began over the weekend when they delivered a seismic set at the inaugural Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA. Over the course of their career, Guns N' Roses have left their mark up and down the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, The Troubadour, The Forum, BMO Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and at The Palladium a few blocks down the road. However, this will be the first time the band descends upon the Hollywood Hills' Hollywood Bowl. It is a full circle moment and the perfect way to cap off their recent North American tour.
Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Stay tuned for more from Guns N' Roses soon!
UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Thu Oct 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sun Oct 22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena
Tue Oct 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Fri Oct 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*
Thu Nov 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Nov 05 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival
* New Tour Date
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video
Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more
Cole Swindell Kicking Off Twelve Tour This Week- Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
Slipknot and System Of A Down Lead Sick New World Lineup
Metal Allegiance Tap All-Star Guests For 10th Anniversary Show
Dog Eat Dog Stream 'Bar Down' Video
Les Claypool Announces Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set
Guns N' Roses Announce Hollywood Bowl Debut With 2-Night Stand At Famed Venue
Pink Floyd Announce New Documentary 'Eclipse' To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon
Nita Strauss Forced To Sit Out Alice Cooper Shows Due To Illness
Eric Clapton And Kurt Cobain Guitarist Lead Julien Auction