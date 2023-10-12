Nashville Halloween Experiences Announced By Icon Entertainment & Hospitality

(117) Icon Entertainment & Hospitality is set to delight guests this Halloween season with a diverse range of experiences. Whether you're in the mood for fine dining and a magic-filled evening at House of Cards or the honky-tonk atmosphere at Nudie's on Broadway, they have something for everyone.
Nudie's Honky Tonk will feature food and cocktail specials and be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, with the staff decked out in festive attire throughout the Halloween weekend and the actual holiday itself. Meanwhile, House of Cards will be adorned with spooky decorations and offer special Halloween drink specials from October 27th to 31st, inviting guests to join in the costume fun on Halloween night.
Skull's Rainbow Room will feature Halloween-themed burlesque shows from the 26th to the 28th, with special promotions running from October 26th to the 31st. Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ will also get into the Halloween spirit with themed drink specials from October 26th to 31st. The bartenders and bands will be dressed up and the venue itself will be festively decorated, welcoming guests in costume.
Finally, Sinatra Bar & Lounge will offer a delightful drink special from October 27th to 31st, ensuring a spooky and stylish celebration for all.
