Izzy Mahoubi releases cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Big Yellow Taxi' Featuring Sydney Sprague

(BPM) Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has released a brand new cover of Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi" featuring Sydney Sprague via Rude Records!

The cover is part of the upcoming Rude Records project, Changing Tides, through the label's charitable arm Rude Cares. All proceeds from the song will benefit ocean conservation organization Sea Shepherd.

Speaking on the cover Izzy shares, "I love the story behind why Joni wrote the song as well as the concept of not realizing the beautiful creation that surrounds us. Paradise has in fact, been paved over. Noting the original song's bouncy melody, along the well known cover by The Counting Crows, I started reimagining the song taking a more airy, folk pop, direction. I heard it reflecting the dreamy synth likes of Folklore/Evermore and Bon Iver."

"I asked Sydney if she would be interested in singing on the track, and when she agreed, I was over the moon, like I was literally hopping over the moon. Her voice is so stunning. I love the juxtaposition between our voices, and together I think it makes such a sweet melody. We recorded the song in Phoenix in Sydney's home studio and it was such an effortless project. Chuck Morris produced the track and he captured my messy ideas and made it sound so darn good. The minimal instrumentation and production included mandolin, acoustic guitar, and some sweet synths that felt like the perfect blend of vibes. I'm so proud of this cover and so grateful for Sydney sharing her voice on this song!!!"

