Jason Derulo Returns With 'Glad U Came'

(Atlantic) Multiplatinum global superstar Jason Derulo is back with his long awaited new single, "Glad U Came," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services.
Produced by Pink Slip (One OK Rock, Royal & The Serpent), Jakke Erixson (Ava Max, Lauren Spencer Smith), Sam Martin (David Guetta, Maroon 5), Spencer Bastian (Rita Ora, Chromeo), and Tor Eimon (Faouzia, Chloe Tang), the smoothly dynamic track is accompanied by an official lyric video.
"'Glad U Came' is beautiful love story about the power of destiny," says Jason Derulo. "It's one of my favorite songs I've ever done. Some songs come easy and some are real work records. I worked on this one for a cpl years (started November 2021) chipping away at it, spending time away from it to get fresh perspective then attacking it again. I did this till I felt it was right. I completed it right on time for summer 23, hope you love it as much as I do/"
