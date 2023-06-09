Jason Derulo Delivers New Single 'Slow Low'

(Atlantic) Jason Derulo has shared his latest summer smash, "Slow Low", available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Written by Jason Derulo and Shawn Charles, produced by Pink Slip (One OK Rock, Royal & The Serpent), and Jackson Morgan (Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Fischer), The change of tempo in "Slow Low" is a never-been-done-before creative choice that is sure to get everyone's attention. Jason is no stranger to being a trendsetter and being first.
"Slow Low" marks the latest in a string of blockbuster hits from Derulo, including "When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Written by Jason Derulo and Shawn Charles and produced by Pink Slip, the sultry track interpolates Dido's 1999 top 3 hit single, "Thank You," famously sampled in Eminem's classic "Stan."
Other recent releases include "Glad U Came," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Written by Jason Derulo and Shawn Charles and produced by Pink Slip, Jakke Erixson (Ava Max, Lauren Spencer Smith), Sam Martin (David Guetta, Maroon 5), Spencer Bastian (Rita Ora, Chromeo), and Tor Eimon (Faouzia, Chloe Tang), the smoothly dynamic track has earned more than 4M worldwide streams and is accompanied by an official lyric video.
