Jason Derulo Shares 'When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)'

(Atlantic) Jason Derulo has shared his latest club-pop smash, "When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services.
Produced by Pink Slip (One OK Rock, Royal & The Serpent), the sultry track interpolates Dido's 1999 top 3 hit single, "Thank You," famously sampled in Eminem's classic "Stan".
"....AND I CAN'T LIE
WHEN LOVE SUCKS, IT SUCKS
YOU'RE THE BEST & THE WORST I'VE HAD
BUT IF YOU'RE THERE WHEN I WAKE UP
THEN, IT'S NOT SO BAD"
"When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)" marks the latest in a string of blockbuster hits for Derulo including "Glad U Came," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by Pink Slip, Jakke Erixson (Ava Max, Lauren Spencer Smith), Sam Martin (David Guetta, Maroon 5), Spencer Bastian (Rita Ora, Chromeo), and Tor Eimon (Faouzia, Chloe Tang), the smoothly dynamic track is accompanied by an official lyric video streaming at YouTube, and has been streamed over 4 million times globally thus far.
This winter saw the release of Derulo and David Guetta's feel-good collaboration, "Saturday/Sunday." The ultimate showcase for both artists' signature approach towards club-ready pop anthems.
Derulo - who is currently starring among the coaching panel on The Voice Australia - celebrated "Saturday/Sunday" with a full-length live performance on the third annual NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league's ultimate pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. In addition, portions of Derulo's performance - which saw him joined by a pack of robot dogs and included such hits as the RIAA platinum-certified "Talk Dirty" - was televised in the FOX Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show.
