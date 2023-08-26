Jason Derulo Delivers 'Body Count'

(Atlantic) Jason Derulo continues to heat up this hot summer with his seductive new single, "Body Count," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Written by Derulo in collaboration with Kyle Buckley, Jackson Morgan, Anthony Watts, Shawn Charles, Charles Roberts Nelsen, & Landon Sears and produced by Pink Slip and Inverness, the provocative pop jam is sure to leave listeners feeling sexy and fierce!
"It's amazing when two people are drawn to one another without preconceived notions or judgements," says Jason Derulo. "This record is about having a more playful and casual attitude toward romantic and physical relationships and focusing on creating memorable experiences together. Like the song says, 'I don't really care about your body count cause I just want to make that body count.'"
"Body Count" adds another notch to a recent string of blockbuster hits for Derulo including the smoothly dynamic "Glad U Came," joined by an official music video, directed by Derulo on location in beautiful Bali and streaming now at YouTube HERE. What's more, Derulo stripped back "Glad U Came" to create the ideal romantic theme for summer wedding season, "Glad U Came (Acoustic Wedding Version)".
Other recent favorites include the tempo-changing smash, "Slow Low" and the sultry club-pop hit, "When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)," the latter of which interpolates Dido's 1999 top 3 hit single, "Thank You," famously sampled in Eminem's classic "Stan."
Jason Derulo Delivers New Single 'Slow Low'
Jason Derulo Shares 'When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)'
Jason Derulo Returns With 'Glad U Came'
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72- Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident- Asking Alexandria- more
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more
Tim McGraw Celebrates New Album On Good Morning America- Jason Aldean Announces New Album- Breland Releases New Single- more
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72
MxPx Rock Livestream To Celebrate New Album Arrival
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
Another Day Dawns Announce New Album With 'Hesitate' Video
Soft Machine Open 'Other Doors' With New Album
Zac Farro's halfnoise Releases 'Cool Cat'
Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident
The Killers Share First New Music Of 2023 With 'Your Side Of Town'