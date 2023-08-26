Jason Derulo Delivers 'Body Count'

(Atlantic) Jason Derulo continues to heat up this hot summer with his seductive new single, "Body Count," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Written by Derulo in collaboration with Kyle Buckley, Jackson Morgan, Anthony Watts, Shawn Charles, Charles Roberts Nelsen, & Landon Sears and produced by Pink Slip and Inverness, the provocative pop jam is sure to leave listeners feeling sexy and fierce!

"It's amazing when two people are drawn to one another without preconceived notions or judgements," says Jason Derulo. "This record is about having a more playful and casual attitude toward romantic and physical relationships and focusing on creating memorable experiences together. Like the song says, 'I don't really care about your body count cause I just want to make that body count.'"

"Body Count" adds another notch to a recent string of blockbuster hits for Derulo including the smoothly dynamic "Glad U Came," joined by an official music video, directed by Derulo on location in beautiful Bali and streaming now at YouTube HERE. What's more, Derulo stripped back "Glad U Came" to create the ideal romantic theme for summer wedding season, "Glad U Came (Acoustic Wedding Version)".

Other recent favorites include the tempo-changing smash, "Slow Low" and the sultry club-pop hit, "When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido)," the latter of which interpolates Dido's 1999 top 3 hit single, "Thank You," famously sampled in Eminem's classic "Stan."

