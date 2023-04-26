Jason Isbell Delivers 'Cast Iron Skillet'

(The Oriel Co) In advance of their highly anticipated eighth studio album Weathervanes, GRAMMY-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit today released "Cast Iron Skillet," the third track from the project. Weathervanes, out June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, is written and produced by Isbell and is already receiving early critical acclaim.

Isbell returns to a common theme with "Cast Iron Skillet." He explores his relationship with the life lessons he learned growing up in the south, from the extremely mundane to life's most complex truths. He is southern in accent, and family tree, and in musical ancestors, but he uses his art to tear down the worst of the south and try to build a new, better, more loving region in its place. Isbell breaks open the myths and legends he learned, from the small and insignificant to the large and deadly - and reflects on how the idea of the past is very rarely accurate.

"If we romanticize the past, we can't really learn from it," says Isbell.

Don't wash the cast iron skillet

Don't drink and drive, you'll spill it

Don't ask too many questions or you'll never get to sleep

There's a hole inside you,

"Cast Iron Skillet" marks the third track released from Weathervanes following the first two offerings, "Death Wish" and "Middle of the Morning," which were welcomed with rave reviews. Earning praise from fellow artists as well, legendary musician, songwriter and producer Jack White released his own take on "Death Wish" last Friday (4/21).

