Jason Isbell Delivers 'Cast Iron Skillet'

(The Oriel Co) In advance of their highly anticipated eighth studio album Weathervanes, GRAMMY-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit today released "Cast Iron Skillet," the third track from the project. Weathervanes, out June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, is written and produced by Isbell and is already receiving early critical acclaim.
Isbell returns to a common theme with "Cast Iron Skillet." He explores his relationship with the life lessons he learned growing up in the south, from the extremely mundane to life's most complex truths. He is southern in accent, and family tree, and in musical ancestors, but he uses his art to tear down the worst of the south and try to build a new, better, more loving region in its place. Isbell breaks open the myths and legends he learned, from the small and insignificant to the large and deadly - and reflects on how the idea of the past is very rarely accurate.
"If we romanticize the past, we can't really learn from it," says Isbell.
Don't wash the cast iron skillet
Don't drink and drive, you'll spill it
Don't ask too many questions or you'll never get to sleep
There's a hole inside you,
"Cast Iron Skillet" marks the third track released from Weathervanes following the first two offerings, "Death Wish" and "Middle of the Morning," which were welcomed with rave reviews. Earning praise from fellow artists as well, legendary musician, songwriter and producer Jack White released his own take on "Death Wish" last Friday (4/21).
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Share 'Middle of the Mornin'
Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview
KISS Rock Dressed To Kill Classic On 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
A Day to Remember's 'For Those Who Have Heart' Set For 20th Anniversary Reissue
Pink Floyd: Syd Barrett Documentary Trailer Released
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour