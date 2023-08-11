Jason Isbell on Gibson TV's The Collection

(Prime PR) Jason Isbell is the featured guest on the latest episode of Gibson TV's series "The Collection, which takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music's biggest artists.

Four-time GRAMMY winner, and critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is known by many monikers, and one of them is "guitar nerd." Join host Mark Agnesi as he gets an insider's look at a collection that would make any guitar nerd drool. Find out what guitar to use for a shreddy solo on a sad country record, the coolest Mother's Day gift he ever got for his wife and get a close up look at Jason's legendary "Red Eye" Les Paul and so much more in this new episode of Gibson TV's "The Collection".

Watch the latest episode of "The Collection" as Mark Agnesi heads just outside Nashville, TN for a glimpse into the epic and rare guitar collection of Jason Isbell spanning the stories of his early musical upbringing and the way he approaches songwriting to this day.

Jason takes Mark through his home and studio guitar and gear collections, which include a 1964 Gibson Firebird III, 1961 Gibson Les Paul SG Standard, 1956 Gibson Les Paul TV Special Tenor, 1961 Gibson ES-335TD, 1946 Gibson J-45, 1934 Martin 000-28, 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard "Red Eye", 2019 Gibson Custom Shop "Red Eye" Replica,1960 Gibson Les Paul Custom, 1953 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, 1965 Fender Telecaster, 1958 Fender Stratocaster, 1953 Blackguard Fender Telecaster, 1960 Fender Stratocaster, 1930's National Style 3, 1970's Gretsch White Falcon, and a 1959 Gretsch G-6131 Jet Firebird.

"Jason's episode of 'The Collection' is possibly my favorite episode of the show to date," says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. "I see him as more of a guitar curator than a guitar collector. Every guitar in his collection is there for a reason and helps him tell a musical story."

In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of his landmark album Southeastern, Jason Isbell will release a reimagined and reamplified version of the record on September 29 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. A transcendent work that boasts 12 captivating tracks, Southeastern is infused with confessions, reflections, and promises, as Isbell's lyrical prowess offers a unique communion between the past and the present which has easily endured the last decade and, since its initial release, garnered accolades from both devoted fans and critics.

The 10-anniversary reissue of Southeastern arrives as a commemorative package with a Deluxe 4LP boxset showcasing never-before-heard original demos offering an intimate glimpse into the creative process, as well as live recordings which took place during a performance at Knoxville, TN's Bijou Theatre in December 2022. Additionally, an Indie Exclusive LP, pressed on transparent clearwater blue vinyl will be available.

