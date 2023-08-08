Jason Isbell Announces Tenth Anniversary Reissue Of Southeastern

Album art

(TOC) GRAMMY Award-winning musician Jason Isbell today announced the tenth anniversary reissue of his critically acclaimed album, Southeastern. Out September 29 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, the remastered reissue will include demos and live versions of the beloved songs.

Crowned as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone, Southeastern features 12 tracks infused with confessions, reflections, and promises that confront and make communion with those who have come before and remain with us still. The album, praised by critics and fans alike, is considered some of Isbell's best work to date.

This special tenth anniversary reissue will feature a Deluxe 4LP Box Set which includes the never-before-heard original Southeastern demos and a brand-new live recording of the album from December 2022 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, allowing fans to experience the magic of a Jason Isbell live show from the comfort of their homes. An Indie Exclusive LP will also be available and comes pressed on transparent clearwater blue vinyl.

Track Listings:

Southeastern (Remastered)

"Cover Me Up"

"Stockholm"

"Traveling Alone"

"Elephant"

"Flying Over Water"

"Different Days"

"Live Oak"

"Songs That She Sang in the Shower"

"New South Wales"

"Super 8"

"Yvette"

"Relatively Easy"

Southeastern Demos (Included With Deluxe Editions)

"Cover Me Up (Demo)"

"Stockholm (Demo)"

"Traveling Alone (Demo)"

"Elephant (Demo)"

"Flying Over Water (Demo)"

"Different Days (Demo)"

"Live Oak (Demo)"

"Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Demo)"

"New South Wales (Demo)"

"Yvette (Demo)"

"Relatively Easy (Demo)"

Southeastern Live (Included With Deluxe Editions)

"Intro (Live)"

"Cover Me Up (Live)"

"Stockholm (Live)"

"Traveling Alone (Live)"

"Elephant (Live)"

"Flying Over Water (Live)"

"Different Days (Live)"

"Live Oak (Live)"

"Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Live)"

"New South Wales (Live)"

"Super 8 (Live)"

"Yvette (Live)"

"Relatively Easy (Live)"

Fresh off the heels of the release of their new album Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently on the road for headlining and festival dates throughout the summer with their Ryman Auditorium residency dates coming up in the fall.

8/8 - Richmond, VA / Brown's Island ~

8/9 - Salem, VA / Salem Civic Center ~

8/11 - Asheville, NC / Rabbit Rabbit % (sold out)

8/12 - St Augustine, FL / The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

8/13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC / House of Blues &

9/8 - Iowa City, IA / Hancher Auditorium - Hadley Stage @

9/9 - Grand Rapids, MN / Grand Rapids Riverfest

9/10 - Moorhead, MN / Bluestem Center for the Arts @

9/12 - Milwaukee, WI / The Riverside Theater @

9/14 - Shreveport, LA / Shreveport Municipal Auditorium =

9/15 - New Orleans, LA / Orpheum Theater =

9/16 - Memphis, TN / Radians Amphitheater =

10/7 - Raleigh, NC / Red Hat Amphitheater

10/8 - Chattanooga, TN / Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

10/12 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Izzy Heltai (sold out)

10/13 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Amanda Shires (sold out)

10/14 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Satya (sold out)

10/15 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ S.G. Goodman (sold out)

10/19 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Lawrence Rothman (sold out)

10/20 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Autumn Nicholas (sold out)

10/21 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Adeem The Artist (sold out)

10/22 - Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium w/ Quinn Christopherson (sold out)

10/27 - Huntsville, AL / The Orion Amphitheater

2/15 - Riviera Maya, Mexico / Moon Palace

~ w/ S.G. Goodman

& w/ The Baseball Project

@ w/ Wednesday

= w/ Lonnie Holley

