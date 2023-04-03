Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Top The 2023 CMT Music Awards

Event promo

(CMT) The fans have spoken and winners were revealed when the biggest names in music and entertainment gathered in Austin Sunday night (April 2nd) for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.

Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the live show Austin featured epic performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music's entirely fan-voted awards show.

First-time winners claimed the night with most wins for Jelly Roll (3), closely followed by Lainey Wilson (2), and with HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown taking home one belt buckle each.

2023 CMT MUSIC AWARD WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll - "Son of A Sinner" (from CMT All Access)

The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS featured performances by today's most popular music artists, including Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde. All-Star Tributes included Lynyrd Skynyrd feat. Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd joining as "The Honkettes;" and Gary Clark Jr. performing a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Emerging artists Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith also performed from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Presenters included Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D'Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (Yellowstone), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (CBS' Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (True Lies) and Travis Kelce.

Country music's only entirely fan-voted show aired Sunday, April 2 ((8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network; the show is also available to stream on demand on Paramount+*.

As previously announced, CMT will air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on Thursday, April 6th (8:00-11:30 PM ET/PT) on CMT.

