Jermaine Dupri & Curren$Y Delivered A Live Exhibition For 'For Motivational Use Only'

Cover art

(The Purple Agency) On Friday, Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper, Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, debuted a live exhibition of the music-making process behind their highly anticipated and collaborative EP "For Motivational Use Only," at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA.

Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y provided concert attendees with a live exhibition of the music-making process behind their recently released EP by bringing South Side to The Eastern. The stage set was designed to recreate Dupri's famous hitmaking Atlanta studio. In addition, during the show the audience was treated to behind the scenes video footage of their actual studio sessions, giving them a true look into the recording process between the two artists. In addition, the legendary producer recreated the tracks on stage while he and the Jet Life Recordings rapper provided anecdotes on how each song was constructed.

Dupri opened the show with an audio introduction before he and Spitta segwayed into the recreation of the EP with "SoSo Jet," "Never Enough," and "Off The Lot" featuring 2 Chainz. The New Orleans-based rapper then commanded the stage and delivered a few fan favorites before he and Dupri resumed the EP with "Screen Fall" and their latest single "Never Fall Off" featuring T.I. The Grammy® Award-winning producer preceded the second half of the concert with a solo performance of R&B and Hip-Hop classics including "Money Aint A Thang'' featuring Jay-Z. The concert concluded with "Fortune 500" and their debut single "Essence Fest."

Related Stories

Jermaine Dupri And Curren$y Release Collaborative EP 'For Motivational Use Only'

Jermaine Dupri And Currensy Announce Concert

More Jermaine Dupri News